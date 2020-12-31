Two people arrested for infant’s death in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Police Department has arrested two individuals in connection to the death of an infant that occurred on June 21, 2020. Two 34-year-olds, Michael Thomas and Lekesha Thomas have been charged with 2nd degree murder.

Police did not indicate if the Thomas’s were the infant’s parents.

Officers responded to the 1900 block of Buckner Street around 6:15 a.m. At the scene they found the infant unconscious. EMS attempted life support efforts but the baby later passed away.