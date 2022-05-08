HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC)- Hopewell Police Department is investigating after two people were hurt in a shooting early Sunday morning.

According to the department, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 200 block of 15th Street around 1:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, they learned that two victims — a male and female — had driven themselves to John Randolph Medical Center with injuries.

Both victims are expected to recover.

Police are still investigating- If you have any information, you’re asked to call Hopewell Police at 804-541-2284 or Crime Solvers at 804-541-2202.