Woman killed, man in critical condition following shooting in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two people were sent to the hospital following a shooting in the 6800 block of Paragon Place in Henrico County. One of the victims has since died at the hospital, the other remains in critical condition.

According to the Henrico County Police Department, the victims were both in critical condition when they arrived at the shooting scene.

HCPD first tweeted about the shooting call at 9:05 p.m.

Police are investigating the area around the Extended Stay Hotel off I-64 near Glenside Drive. The two victims were found on a staircase between the first and second floor.

Officers are still searching for potential suspects. They are asking that anyone with information call Henrico Police at 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.