Two people shot during carjacking attempt overnight

NEW KENT, Va. (WRIC) — Two people are seriously wounded, but are expected to survive, after being shot during a carjacking attempt overnight.

It happened near the Food Lion on Pocahontas Trail in Providence Forge. A viewer tells 8News a major crimes command center has been set up in the parking lot.

New Kent Sheriff J.J. McLaughlin tells 8News there isn’t any suspect information at this point because deputies are waiting to speak to the two injured victims in the hospital.

