CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double shooting that took place on AP Hill Boulevard on Monday afternoon. Shots rang out after an accident occurred near the gate entrance to Fort AP Hill.

Both people shot have been taken to the hospital with injuries. Another person is being treated after being hit by a trailer during the crash.

The sheriff’s office has arrested a 21-year-old man in connection to the shooting.