PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Not 24 hours after one person was hospitalized due to a shooting on Halifax Street, two more people are victims of a Petersburg shooting, on the same street.

Police said two men were shot in Petersburg Friday afternoon before 6 p.m. The shooting occurred at the 1100 block of Halifax Street, just a few seconds drive past the shooting 20 hours earlier, which took place on the 1400 block of Halifax Street.

The two men were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police have not released the age, or names of the latest victims.

