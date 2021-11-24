Two people shot, one suffers life-threatening injuries, in Petersburg on Wednesday night

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Petersburg are investigating a double shooting that injured two people on Wednesday night.

Officers responded to the 1400 block of Oakdale Avenue at 8:50 p.m. and located two males who had been shot. One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the other was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Petersburg Police is asking the public for assistance in who may have been involved in the shooting, as the investigation is ongoing.

If you have information, contact Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212 or submit a tip anonymously using the P3 app.