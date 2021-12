PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Two men are fighting for their lives after a shooting at the intersection of West and Wythe Streets in Petersburg.

According to the Petersburg Police Department, the shooting occurred on Wednesday night around 9 p.m. At the scene the two men were found with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police are continuing their investigation and have nearby roads blocked off.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.