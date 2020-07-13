Two residents escape Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center and are still at large

(Left to right) Jabar A. Taylor, 20, and Rashad E. Williams, 18, escaped from theEscaped offenders from Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center and are currently at large.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two residents have escaped the Department of Juvenile Justice’s Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center and are currently still at large.

The announcement said early Monday morning, the two men overpowered security staff and escaped through a hole that had been cut in the security fence.

“This is the first escape we’ve had at Bon Air in over 20 years,” said DJJ Director Valerie Boykin.

The DJJ said residents are Jabar A. Taylor, 20, convicted of two counts of second-degree murder and aggravated malicious assault, and Rashad E. Williams, 18, convicted of malicious wounding and robbery.

Taylor is from Spotsylvania County, and is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 138 pounds. Williams is from Washington, D.C., and is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 140 pounds.

Both residents were going to be transferred to an adult Department of Corrections facility after their 21st birthdays.

The DJJ said the men used a cord to choke a security staff member, who briefly lost consciousness. They then took the staff member’s keys and escaped through a hole that had been cut in the security fence.

The two men then went in a car that the department said appeared to have been waiting for them.

“We are very concerned about how this happened and will fully investigate the circumstances and ensure that appropriate action is taken,” Boykin said. “We strive to provide for a safe, secure and therapeutic environment for the youth committed to our care. We ask that anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of these individuals contact local authorities or the Virginia State Police.”

