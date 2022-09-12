RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is investigating two separate shootings that left men hurt Sunday night.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 2400 block of Afton Avenue at 8:24 p.m. and found a man who had been shot.

A call came in for another shooting on Warwick Village Drive at 10:18 p.m., where a second man was found shot.

Both victims were believed to be in their twenties and were taken to the hospital. One of the men was confirmed to have life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information on either of the incidents, you’re asked to contact the Richmond Police Department.

This is a breaking story. Stay with 8News for updates.