Two students arrested after making online threat to Greensville County middle school

GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Greensville County Sheriff’s Office said two students are being held in a juvenile detention center after they threatened Wyatt Middle School on social media.

The office said Greensville County Public Schools reported that they received a social media threat on Dec. 7. Officials said the threat said the middle school would “be blown up.”

Deputies and school personnel worked together and the investigation identified two students who attended Wyatt Middle School.

The sheriff’s office said criminal petitions were issued to the middle schoolers and they are being held at a juvenile detention center until their first court appearance.

“We take these threats very seriously, and will work diligently to protect our students and staff,” Sheiff W.T. Jarratt Jr. said in a statement. “Anyone that makes these threats in order to disrupt or cause chaos will be held accountable and criminally prosecuted.”

The threat made to the middle school was the third made in the school district in recent months. Just this past Monday, Greensville County High School also had a possible threat made.