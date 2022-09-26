BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Corrections has announced that two suspects connected to separate inmate deaths inside different facilities have been indicted.

The department said 34-year-old Justin Crenshaw was indicted on aggravated murder and strangulation charges. The charges are in connection to the death of 47-year-old Gregory Pierce at Wallens Ridge State Prison on Nov. 20, 2021. The prison is in Big Stone Gap, Va.

In a separate incident, 38-year-old William Pettigrew was indicted on aggravated murder and strangulation charges. Those charges are in connection to the death of 37-year-old Anwar Philips at Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Va. on Jan. 4, 2022.

According to the Virginia Department of Corrections, both Crenshaw and Pettigrew were indicted on Sept. 21, 2022. Arraignment dates for Crenshaw and Pettigrew have yet to be scheduled.