CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Two teens have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a juvenile male who was killed at a party in Chesterfield County.

Authorities found the victim, only described as a juvenile male, inside a bathroom at a party located in the 6600 block of Iron Bridge Parkway on July 2. Police said the victim appears to have been the intended target of the shooting and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives identified two suspects in the fatal shooting, a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old, and obtained juvenile petitions for second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony for both of the teens, Chesterfield police said in a release. The suspects are being held at the Chesterfield Juvenile Detention Home after being arrested on July 3.

A Chesterfield Sheriff’s deputy was providing security at the party and shot a person who was displaying a gun while responding to the area of the deadly shooting. An investigation found that the individual shot by the deputy was not involved in the killing of the juvenile.

Police said Monday that the person shot by the deputy was taken to the hospital “with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.”

Chesterfield police believe the victim, whose identity is being withheld until his next of kin is notified, and two suspects knew each other. Authorities are looking for more witnesses and videos of the shooting as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

