PRINCE WILLIAM, Va. (WRIC) — Prince William County Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspects involved in an armed robbery Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a report of an armed robbery on the 2700 block of Neabsco Common Place in Woodbridge shortly after 2:30 a.m. on May 15. No one was injured during the incident.

The victim, a 45-year-old man, told police that he was in his vehicle, delivering an order to the address when a man he did not know approached him and told him to make the delivery on the side of the building.

The victim did as he was instructed and arrived at the side of the building, where he was approached by the second suspect, another unidentified man, holding a knife.

The second suspect demanded that the victim hand over the vehicle’s keys before forcing the victim out of the vehicle with the first suspect. The two suspects then fled the scene with the vehicle.

Officers located the victim’s vehicle at the Stonebridge PTC shopping mall during their investigation. The vehicle was unoccupied when police found it and an undisclosed amount of money was reported missing. A canine search in the area was unsuccessful in locating the two suspects.

Police have released these descriptions of the suspects:

A Black male, possibly juvenile, approximately 5-foot-2 and 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeve gray shirt and gray sweatpants.

A Hispanic male, possibly juvenile, approximately 5-foot-2 and 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt and black pants and carrying a kitchen knife.

Anyone with details on the whereabouts of the suspects or additional information regarding the incident that took place on May 15 is encouraged to contact Prince William Police at 703-792-6500 or submit a tip online to pwcva.gov/policetip.