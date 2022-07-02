HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two women are dead and a man is in custody after a shooting and nine-hour barricade situation.

According to the Henrico Police Department, gunfire erupted from a house on the 7600 block of Phillips Woods Drive in Eastern Henrico on the morning of Saturday, July 2. Officers responded to the scene just after 9:30 a.m. and heard gunfire coming from inside the house.

Two men ran from the home when shots first rang out and were able to get away uninjured. Police eventually made contact with a man inside the house and began trying to get him to come outside.

While the man was barricaded inside the house, the Henrico Fire Department, Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, FBI and Metro-Richmond Flying Squad came to the scene to assist.

At 6:24 p.m., nearly nine hours after the incident began, the man left the house while on the phone with police and was arrested. Officers then went into the house and found two women dead. The incident is being investigated as a double homicide.

