U.S. Marshals arrest suspect wanted for shooting at Richmond gas station

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred at a gas station off Hull Street over the weekend.

Deontrey L. Thomas, 26, of the 6200 block of Tweeter Branch Lane, was apprehended Thursday without incident by the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force, according to Richmond Police. He has been charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The shooting occurred Sunday afternoon at around 2 p.m. at the Sunoco in the 1800 block of Hull Street. Once on scene, officers located an adult male suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

“We received several tips that led us to the suspect, so we want to thank the public for their assistance,” said Major Crimes Lieutenant Rick Edwards. “This is a great example of how getting tips quickly can help us make an arrest.”

Anyone with additional information on this shooting is asked to call Major Crimes Detective S. Donald at (804) 646-6456 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.