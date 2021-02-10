U.S. Marshals Service offering $10,000 reward for information on ‘armed and dangerous’ suspects

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering up to $10,000 for information leading to the capture of Tangela Parker and Eric Parker. All tips are kept strictly confidential. (Photos: Hickory Police Department)

HICKORY, N.C. (WRIC) — The United States Marshals Service (USMS) is offering up to $10,000 for information leading to the capture of two people wanted for murder in North Carolina.

According to a release, Eric and Tangela Parker are “armed and dangerous,” and were last seen driving a beige 2019 Honda CRV with North Carolina tag FAM-5669.

The search for the Parkers stems from a Jan. 13, 2021 shooting at furniture wholesaler TCS Designs, Inc., which police say was the result of a dispute between two employees of the business.

The incident turned into a murder investigation when victim Phelifia Michele Marlow, 51, succumbed to her injuries after being taken from the scene to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Hickory Police say Tangela Parker is wanted for Assault with a Deadly Weapon Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury. Eric Parker is wanted for Accessory After the Fact.

Tangela is described as a white or white Hispanic female, who is 5’2″ and weighs 240 lbs. She has blue eyes and brown hair. Eric is described as a white or white Hispanic male, who is 5’9″ and weighs 240 lbs. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on the Parkers is asked to call 877-WANTED-2 or submit a tip online here.