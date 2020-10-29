‘Unsolved and without justice’: Family of Richmond man shot to death in March asks community for answers

Richmond Police detectives need the public’s help to solve a homicide that occurred on Creighton Road earlier this year. (Photo: Robinson family)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The family of Keandre N. Robinson is asking the community to come forward with information about his shooting death. The family hopes that new information can help prevent Robinson’s murder from going unsolved.

“A link in our family chain has been forever broken. Our hearts and minds will never be able to heal knowing that our loved one’s murder is going unsolved and without justice,” the Robinson family said. “We are asking anyone with any information or any leads to please come forward, so justice can be done for our brother, Keandre.”

Robinson was shot to death on Saturday, March 7 just before midnight in the 2200 block of Creighton Road. According to police, Robinson suffered from multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Robinson was a father of two.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Detective Neifeld at (804) 646-3246 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.

More Crime Coverage From 8News