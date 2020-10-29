‘Unsolved and without justice’: Family of Richmond man shot to death in March asks community for answers

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The family of Keandre N. Robinson is asking the community to come forward with information about his shooting death. The family hopes that new information can help prevent Robinson’s murder from going unsolved.
“A link in our family chain has been forever broken. Our hearts and minds will never be able to heal knowing that our loved one’s murder is going unsolved and without justice,” the Robinson family said. “We are asking anyone with any information or any leads to please come forward, so justice can be done for our brother, Keandre.”
Robinson was shot to death on Saturday, March 7 just before midnight in the 2200 block of Creighton Road. According to police, Robinson suffered from multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Robinson was a father of two.
Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Detective Neifeld at (804) 646-3246 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.
More Crime Coverage From 8News
- The life of Ricky G. Seldon, a Bryant and Stratton College student, was celebrated at the school's Richmond campus more than two weeks after he was found shot to death in the 100 block of Erich Road.
- A Richmond man has been indicted for murder by a grand jury following the death investigation of his toddler daughter, according to the Richmond Police Department.
- Four people have been charged following unrest in the city last night.
- According to Spotsylvania County deputies, a man's body was discovered in a ditch in the area of Church Pond Road early Wednesday morning.
- WARNING: The following article contains graphic descriptions of physical injuries and neglect. Reader discretion is advised. CARBONDALE TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Pennsylvania State Police say a 53-year-old man left dependent on his wife was covered in kitty litter instead of being properly cared for. Police say David Maijala was brought to the Geisinger CMC […]
- The woman conducted 42,000 individual returns throughout the scheme, deputies said.
- JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) – The Mexican government says it has arrested six soldiers in connection with the shooting death of a woman who took part in the Sept. 8 citizens’ takeover of a dam in Chihuahua at the height of the recent U.S.-Mexico water conflict.
- Investigators said one of the women held the security guard down while the other one stabbed him repeatedly.
- The Richmond Police Department have arrested a man linked to the homicide that occurred earlier this month on Chamberlayne Avenue.
- A operation involving 18 West Virginian law enforcement departments led to the arrest of 98 people including five gang members, three accused murderers, and the recovery of three missing children from California.