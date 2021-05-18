‘Unsolved Henrico’ video hopes to generate leads in 2018 cold case

Starquay Spruill’s disappearance and death remains unsolved after three years. Here Spruill is pictured as part of Henrico Police’s “Unsolved Henrico” video put out releasing new details of the investigation into the then-24-year-old’s death. (Photo: Henrico County Government/YouTube)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Henrico are asking for the public’s help in solving a cold case dating back to 2018.

Starquay Spruill was 24 years old when she went missing in the summer of 2018. Her body was discovered on Sept. 3 that year in a large, spray painted wooden box near the 4100 block of Benton Avenue.

Toxicology reports and a lack of trauma led the medical examiner to classify Spruill’s cause of death as undetermined.

Henrico Police are hoping information on the death investigation released, combined with a video entitled “Unsolved Henrico” will generate leads that will eventually bring the suspects to justice. Detectives suspect more than one person is responsible for what happened to Spruill.

Spruill reported that her home at the Newbridge Village Apartments had been vandalized on Aug. 4, 2018. On Aug. 5, officers on foot patrol noticed the door to Spruill’s apartment was open, but she wasn’t inside. Her family reported the mother of two missing that night.

“It’s been two-and-a-half years and we have nothing,” said Geraldine Pitchford, Spruill’s aunt. “Her kids deserve to know what happened to her – why their mother is not here.”

Detectives are trying to piece together where Spruill was between the time she went missing and the time her body was discovered. If you have any information about this case, contact Detective Chris Henry at (804) 501-4829 or report an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

“We need the help of people who either heard or saw things to confirm what we already know and to fill in the gaps of the things that we don’t know,” Henry said.