UPDATE: Chesterfield police arrest mother after video of her shaking infant son circulates social media

Police have arrest Astrid Sanchez Diaz, 20, of Chesterfield, (left) who has been charged with felony child abuse for a video that circulated online with her infant son (right). (Photo: Chesterfield Police Department)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Police Department said it has arrested a woman after a video of her shaking her infant son circulated on social media.

Astrid Sanchez Diaz, 20, of Chesterfield, has been charged with felony child abuse.

Police said at 4 p.m. on Dec. 29, 2021, they responded to a report of a video that was going around online. It showed a woman shaking and “roughly handling” an infant. The woman in the video was been identified as Sanchez Diaz. In the video, police said she appears to be making threats to the baby’s father as she assaults the infant.

Originally police could not find the baby or mother to conduct a welfare check, but they safely located the infant on Dec. 31.

CCPD announced they had taken Sanchez Diaz into custody on Jan. 12, 2022.