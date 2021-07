Rahkim Tharrington, 25, is facing several charges including vandalism and assault on a law enforcement officer.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department has arrested a man accused of throwing an object at a moving cop car that busted its windshield.

The incident occurred on Sunday in the area of Route 1 and Swineford Road. The officer driving the car was not hurt.