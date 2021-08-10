UPDATE: Henrico police identify victim and suspects of fatal Monday night shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico Police Department has identified a victim and two suspects linked to a fatal Monday night shooting on Hope Road.

Police said 911 received an emergency call for a shooting in the 1600 block of Hope road just before 10 p.m. on Aug. 9. When officers arrived they found two women had been injured.

The first victim was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries, according to the HPD.

The second victim, Monique Singleton, 27, of Henrico, died at the scene.

HPD believes this is a domestic-related incident.

Police said the two suspects had initially fled the scene but were taken into custody within twelve hours of the incident.

Trevon Lyles, 27, and David Leon Lyles, III, 18, were arrested and charged with second-degree murder. conspiracy to commit murder, malicious wounding, conspiracy to commit malicious wounding, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and two counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Police ask anyone who may have additional information about this incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit any tip on P3Tips.com.