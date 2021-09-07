UPDATE: One arrest made in Chesterfield double shooting, two more sought

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield police have made one arrest in a shooting that left two men with life-threatening injuries on Labor Day, but in a statement the department said they were still looking for two other suspects.

Police responded to the scene at Handel Court at 9:15 p.m. on Sep. 6, and found one man in the parking lot and another in a nearby apartment, both with life-threatening gunshot wounds. The victims were able to give descriptions of the suspects, according to police.

An officer spotted a man matching the victims’ description nearby on Belmont Road. When officers attempted to stop him, he fled, and officers took him into custody after a brief foot pursuit.

That man was Archer Witcher Jr., 21, of Chesterfield. Witcher has been charged with two counts of malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, breaking and entering, and two counts of obstruction of justice.

According to the victims, unknown men knocked on their front door and forced their way inside once it was opened. The suspects then took items from the residence, but fired shots and fled when one victim resisted.

Police are now seeking two other suspects in connection to the shooting. Both are described as Black males between 18 and 20 years old, with slender builds. One is described by police as 5’6″ and wearing a black shirt, while the other is described as 5’4″ and wearing a red shirt.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Chesterfield Police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or through the P3 app.