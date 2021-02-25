UPDATE: Police arrest Petersburg woman for Wednesday’s fatal crash in Hopewell

Jamia Josette Boney, 27, of Petersburg, was charged with Involuntary Manslaughter, DUI and Driving on a suspended license 3rd or subsequent offense.

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Hopewell Police Department said they have arrested a Petersburg woman linked to Wednesday’s fatal vehicle crash.

The department said at about 4:44 p.m. on Feb. 24, officers responded to the intersection of High Avenue and Granby Street for a traffic collision involving a SUV and motorcycle

Once at the scene of the crash, police said the driver of the motorcycle, Marvin Audie Rollins, 62 of Petersburg, was suffering from life-threatening injuries. Rollins was cared for at the scene and taken to VCU Medical Center for further treatment.

Rollins passed away at the hospital later than evening.

After completing their investigation, the HPD said they arrested the driver of the Honda Pilot, Jamia Josette Boney, 27, of Petersburg.

Boney was charged with Involuntary Manslaughter, DUI and Driving on a suspended license 3rd or subsequent offense. Police said Boney was transported to, and held without bond at the Riverside Regional Jail