UPDATE: Officials identify suspects linked to the ‘suspicious death’ on Rainey Creek Road

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday morning they had arrested two suspects as a result of their investigation into the “suspicious death” on Rainey Creek Road.

Wednesday, the body of a white male was located near the Town of McKenney in the southern portion of the county, around one mile south on Rainey Creek Road, off of Highway 40. The body was found in a ditch by someone walking in the area. Deputies said the call came in some time between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m.

The victim has been identified as Zackary Elan Scott, 23.

The department said they arrested two suspects as a result of the death investigation: Darius Javonte Holmes, 27, Petersburg, and Ryan Wayne Jones, 26, Hopewell.

The two men have been charged with second degree murder and are being held without bond at the Meherrin River Regional Jail.

While arrests have been made, the Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information about this incident contact them at 804-469-4550 or Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-121.

LATEST HEADLINES: