UPDATE: Police identify the driver and victim of Monday’s fatal crash in Chester

CHESTER Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police Department have identified the driver and victim of Monday’s fatal crash on the 131000 block of Kingston Ave.

The victim has been identified as Rashaad Matthews, 31, of the 300 block of Cameron Avenue in Colonial Heights.

According to authorities, three people were inside of the car on the morning of Oct. 5 when the driver crashed into a tree and overturned multiple times. Matthews was ejected from the vehicle during the crash and pronounced dead at the scene.

The second passenger remained with the vehicle. Here’s how the passenger who survived crash described the experience:

“I thought he was gonna make it, but he ended up not making it,” Cyrus Jones said.

The passenger told 8News the three were coworkers driving to get something to eat. Seconds before the crash, his instincts kicked in.



“Something told me to put my seatbelt on, and when I put my seatbelt on, probably two seconds after that, the car flipped,” he said.

He said they were driving fast. The car drifted down Kingston avenue, hit a tree and flipped over.



“The other passenger, the guy who was in the back seat, flew out the car, and at the time he was breathing but he was unconscious,” Jones said. He recalls the moments before leaving work at all, saying the man who died was hesitant to go at all.

“He didn’t even wanna,” Jones said, “He was gonna stay in the building but he ended up coming with us to the store.”

According to police, the driver ran from the scene. 8News crews saw several police cars along Bermuda Hundred Road potentially searching for the driver.

Later that day the driver, Devontae B. Woodley, 26, of the 1000 block of Amelia Street in Petersburg, turned himself into authorities. He was arrested and charged with felony hit and run, reckless driving and not possessing a valid operator’s license.

Police are continuing to investigate this crash.

