UPDATE: Police identify victim of Saturday’s fatal hit and run in Nottoway

NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police has released the identity of the pedestrian who was killed in an overnight vehicle crash in Nottoway County on Saturday.

The victim has been identified as David W. Williams, 41, of Crewe, Virginia.

Troopers said they responded to a crash involving a fatality on Route 460 at 12:55 a.m. this morning.

The VSP said a 1990 Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck was traveling east on Route 460 when it ran off the left side of the road into a median about 600 feet west of Route 607. After this, Williams exited the vehicle and began to walk east on 460.

While walking, VSP said Williams was struck by a vehicle that was also traveling east on Route 460, 2/10 of a mile east of the original accident. The vehicle that hit the pedestrian did not stop and Williams died at the scene.

Police have identified the hit and run vehicle, but charges are still pending. VSP said this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about either crash is asked to call the State Police Area 7 Office at 804-733-8219.