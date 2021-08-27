Update: Richmond mother also arrested in death of newborn

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police confirmed Friday that Elizabeth Lucas has been charged with child abuse and obstruction of justice in connection with the death of her 3-week-old infant. The baby’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

Lucas, 19, brought the newborn to a local hospital on July 20 with unknown injuries, which police believe occurred in the couple’s home on N. 4th Street. Hospital workers contacted police at the time with concerns about the injuries, but despite treatment, the infant died on Aug. 10.

Richmond Police initially announced that Matthew Sebolka, the baby’s father, had been arrested on Monday, Aug. 23 on charges of child abuse and neglect.

At the time, Richmond Police did not indicate that Lucas had been charged – but records from the Richmond City Sheriff’s Office indicate she was booked the same night as her husband.

Lucas was booked at the Richmond Jail under the name “Sebolka,” but police could not tell 8News what the source of that discrepancy was.

According to court records, Matthew Sebolka had a history of animal abuse, including three counts of inadequate care by owner, a class 4 misdemeanor, which he was found guilty of in April. He was also charged with one count of cruelty to animals, but the charge was dropped in court.

Anyone able to offer information about the infant’s death is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Sergeant D. Longoria at 804-646-6759 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.