UPDATE: RPD identifies victim of fatal shooting on Graber Street

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department have identified the victim of last Monday’s fatal shooting on Garber Street.

The victim has been identified as Edward Agurs, a man in his thirties.

RPD said officers were called to 1300 block of Nelson Street around 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 9, following reports of shots fired.

There, officers found Agurs suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Ripley at 804-646-0423 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. 

