UPDATE: RPD identifies victim of fatal shooting on Graber Street

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department have identified the victim of last Monday’s fatal shooting on Garber Street.
The victim has been identified as Edward Agurs, a man in his thirties.
RPD said officers were called to 1300 block of Nelson Street around 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 9, following reports of shots fired.
There, officers found Agurs suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Ripley at 804-646-0423 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used.
More Crime Coverage From 8News
- Chesterfield police are investigating a shooting after a wounded man arrived at Chippenham Hopsital Tuesday night.
- Charges are pending against a North Carolina man accused of leading law enforcement on a chase while hauling a trailer that caught fire.
- The Richmond Police Department has identified the victim in last week’s fatal shooting on Hull Street as Nicholas Yarborough, a man in his twenties.
- The Richmond Police Department said they are investigating a post-election theft of unused ballot envelopes that were stolen from a business on High Street.
- Multiple gunshots rang out in the intersection of Linda Lane and Salem Court in Petersburg Tuesday afternoon, prompting a police response.
- 3 women caught on camera stealing over $11,000 worth of products from Ulta Beauty in Virginia, police sayIn the video, one of the women could be seen walking around the store appearing to grab several items from shelves before meeting up with the others.
- A woman in Virginia has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for driving her car into a crowd outside a nightclub in Shockoe Bottom.
- One of three men accused of killing 9-year-old Markiya Dickson at a Richmond public park last May is facing a jury today.
- The jury trial for the third suspect arrested in connection to the murder of a 9-year-old Richmond girl has been rescheduled for January 2021.
- A Florida man is facing a grand theft charge after troopers say he loaded a downed power pole onto the roof of his car and drove it to a recycling facility.