UPDATE: RPD identify victim in Thursday’s East End shooting

According to police, officers responded to the 2600 block of Ford Avenue after receiving reports of a person shot in the area at 1:18 p.m. A man, who was not identified, was found dead at the scene. (photo taken by 8News’ Quincy Tucker)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has identified the man who was found fatally shot Thursday afternoon in Richmond’s East End.

The victim has been identified as Dominic Thompson, 31, Richmond.

According to police, officers responded to the 2600 block of Ford Avenue after receiving reports of a person shot in the area at 1:18 p.m. When police arrived at the scene they found a Thompson on the ground outside with multiple gunshot wounds.

Thompson was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:22 p.m.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information about this homicide to contact Major Crimes Detective G. Russell at 804-646-7715, or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or online at 7801000.com. All methods are anonymous.