PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police have arrested the suspect connected to a shooting that occurred at the Benton Middle School athletic fields in Manassas on May 1.

The accused, identified as 23-year-old Isaiah Malik Gordon of 16600 Harwood Oaks Court in Dumfries, turned himself in to officers on Wednesday, May 25.

Isaiah Malik Gordon of Dumfries was arrested by Prince William Police on May 25. (Credit: Prince William County Police)

Police had been searching for Gordon since a shooting incident took place on the morning of Sunday, May 1, at the athletic fields of Benton Middle School, located at 7411 Hoadly Road in Manassas. The shooting left two people injured — one of them with life-threatening injuries. Police were offering a cash reward of up to $6,000 for anyone who was able to help with locating Gordon or provide information that could help lead to his arrest.

Gordon has been charged with the following crimes:

2 counts of aggravated malicious wounding

1 count of possession of firearm on school grounds

2 counts of use of a firearm while committing a felony

2 counts of use of a firearm while on school grounds

He is currently being held without bond and waiting for a hearing date.