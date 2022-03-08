ETTRICK, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police have taken a suspect into custody after a standoff at the River Road Terrace Apartments in the town of Ettrick.

On the evening of Monday, March 7, police on the scene told 8News that they had a “heavy police presence” in the area and were attempting to make contact with a resident of the complex.

A police spokesperson said they responded to reports of shots fired in the apartment complex, and observed a suspect entering a nearby apartment.

That’s when the standoff began, with officers attempting over several hours to contact the suspect.

Later that night, the suspect surrendered and was taken into custody. There are no reported injuries at this time.

According to Chesterfield Police, the incident is still under investigation.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.