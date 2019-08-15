UPS employees accused of theft ring in Colonial Heights, Petersburg

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Colonial Height Police say they uncovered a theft ring at two local UPS stores where four people – including 3 store employees – are accused of selling stolen cellphones.

The department says officers discovered a “large number of cell phones” that were being sold at electronic kiosks in Colonial Heights and Petersburg.

Police said customers they took their phones to the UPS stores for shipment to their providers for service and repairs. The carriers of those phones would then receive empty packages, according to police.

Police say beginning in May of 2019, the UPS employees began removing electronic devices from the shipping packages and then selling them at the electronic kiosk stations, and people in private.

According to police, 3 of the 4 men accused of theft worked at a UPS.

Officers with the assistance of UPS was able to identify those involved as Aaron Terill Grier, Michael Gerald Parrish, Ryan Austin Patrick, and Daniel Eugene Shawn Grier.

Aaron Grier, 20, is charged with grand larceny, embezzlement, conspiracy, and three counts of obtaining money by false pretense.

Daniel Grier is charged with receiving stolen property, conspiracy to receive stolen property and three counts of obtaining money by false pretense.

Patrick, 20, and Parrish, 18, are both charged with embezzlement, conspiracy, and three counts of obtaining money by false pretense.

Colonial Heights Police believe more people were affected by this crime. Anyone with information relative to this investigation is asked to contact police (804) 748-0660.