USPIS offering $50K reward for suspect information in postal employee armed robbery

FILE – In this Aug. 18, 2020, file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post office in Boys Town, Neb. The United States Post Office said Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021 that it has chosen Oshkosh Defense to build its next-generation mail-delivery vehicle, part of an effort to make the USPS more environmentally friendly by switching a portion of its huge fleet to electric vehicles. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — United States Postal Inspectors and Chesterfield Police are seeking the public’s help with identifying the suspects involved in an armed robbery of a postal employee earlier this week.

The USPIS is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects who robbed a United States Postal Service Letter Carrier near the 4200 block of Lamplighter Court in North Chesterfield.

The incident took place at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, November 5.

The suspects were described as two Black males aged 18 to 21 years old by police. They were described with slim builds, around 6’0″ tall, wearing black, thin puffy jackets and light-colored blue jeans.

The USPIS says not to apprehend the person yourself and contact the department at 877-876-2455 with any information.