Va. State Police looking for suspect wanted for carjacking a taxi on Interstate 95 in Caroline County

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia State Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for an assault and carjacking in Caroline County.

Police say at 11:18 p.m. on June 18, troopers responded to a reported carjacking on Interstate 95 South. A taxi driver reported a male passenger he was transporting suddenly attacked him. The suspect attacked the driver a second time after pulling off to the side of the road not far from Kings Dominion. The driver was pulled from the vehicle, and the suspect fled in the taxi.

The taxi is a white Dodge Grand Caravan with Maryland tags 62470B and “Victory Cab Inc” displayed on each side.

The suspect is described as a 25-35-year-old male. If anyone has information about this incident or the whereabouts of the suspect, contact Virginia State Police by dialing #77 on a cell phone or calling (804) 609-5656 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.