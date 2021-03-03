Valentine’s Day hit and run accident in Prince George remains unsolved

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince George County Police Department is working to locate a hit and run driver who struck an occupied tow truck on Feb. 14.

The tow truck was working to remove another vehicle from an accident scene on Temple Avenue near River Road when a white Kia SX Turbo SUV hit it.

The Kia driver then fled the scene. PGCPD says the car almost hit officers on scene as it was trying to escape. The vehicle drove off in the direction of Petersburg on E. Washington Street.

Police are asking people to look out for the vehicle saying it would have heavy front end damage, right front fender damage and heavily tinted black windows. The car’s license plate is from Florida and reads GIGS33. Police say when they ran the plates they were matched to a different vehicle.

Anyone with any information about the accident is asked to call PGCPD at (804)-733-2773 or contact CrimeSolvers at (804)-733-2777.