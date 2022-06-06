CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – A wave of vandalism early Monday morning left multiple businesses with slashed tires.

Chesterfield police said 54 tires were slashed at several locations along Midlothian Turnpike.

Police said seven cars at One Stop Auto Repair had tires slashed, as did 14 cars at Haley Toyota next door and two cars and one trailer at the neighboring RNR Tire Express.

(Photo: Renee Jacobson)

(Photo: Renee Jacobson)

(Photo: Renee Jacobson)

(Photo: Renee Jacobson)

(Photo: Renee Jacobson)

(Photo: Renee Jacobson)

Jerry Jacobson, the owner of One Stop Auto Repair, said he watched the surveillance video before coming into work Monday morning.

“I was a nervous wreck, I didn’t know what to do,” Jacobson said. “I have customers who rely on our services and I feel like he took something away from me and the customers that’s hard to replace.”

He said the cameras captured the vandalism at around 1:30 a.m.

(Video: Renee Jacobson)

Of the seven cars that were damaged on his lot, six of them had two tires each that were slashed while one truck had a back tire slashed.

Jacobson said the damage will cost about $2,500 to $3,000.

Customers with tire damage on his lot are being notified. Jacobson said this has never happened to his business before.

“To have someone trust their vehicle to us and have this happen breaks my heart,” he said.

The surveillance video was turned over to the police to help with their investigation.

“Next step is repair the cars and let’s get them back on the road again,” Jacobson said. “I hope they catch him. I hope they get him some help.”

Anyone who has information about this incident should call Chesterfield County Police or Crime Solvers.