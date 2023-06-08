Richmond Police at the scene of Wednesday morning’s shooting at VCU Medical Center. (Photo: Deanna Allbrittin, 8News)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The suspect accused of shooting and killing his co-worker at VCU Medical Center in May now has been charged with first-degree murder.

Christopher Boisseau, 24, of Henrico, has been charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, as well as his original charges of maliciously discharging a firearm in an occupied building.

Just after midnight on Wednesday, May 10, officers from the Richmond Police Department and the VCU Police Department responded to the VCU Medical Center North Hospital for a report of shots fired.

According to police, Boisseau and his co-worker, Ty’Quan White, 25, of Richmond, had been arguing in a hospital stairwell and Boisseau shot White.

White ultimately died from his injuries.

No one else was hurt in the shooting.

Anyone with further information is asked to call RPD Major Crimes Detective N. Reese at 804-646-0712.