VCU PD seek two in dorm thefts

The two unidentified suspects are pictured above.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Campus Police at Virginia Commonwealth University are searching for two men they believe were involved in a series of dorm thefts that took place earlier this month.

Stills from security footage released by VCU PD show three men entering Rhoads Hall on West Franklin Street at around 4 a.m. on Oct. 5.

A short time later, police say, multiple students reported missing electronics and personal belongings.

Police arrested one man, Michael A. Perry Jr., 22, of Henrico on Oct. 6, and recovered the stolen property. Perry is charged with grand larceny and breaking and entering.

Police are still seeking the remaining two men.

Anyone with information is asked to call the VCU Police Department at (804) 828-1196.