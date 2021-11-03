VCU places employee on leave after Chesterfield sex sting bust

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — One of the 17 men Chesterfield Police charged last week with trying to solicit sex from a minor was the Assistant Director of Ticketing Operations for Virginia Commonwealth University Athletics.

Craig Moulden, 27, is facing charges for felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution. Police claim he was chatting online with people who he thought were minors and then drove to a motel under the impression he would be meeting a young girl for sex. It was under these same circumstances that the other 16 men were arrested as well.

8News received a tip about Moulden’s possible role at VCU and confirmed with the university’s athletics department that he had been employed there.

According to a VCU Athletics spokesperson, Moulden has been placed on administrative leave and is no longer allowed access to campus facilities and systems.

The full statement reads, “We are aware of the situation and the seriousness of the charges. The employee in question has been placed on administrative leave and had his access to all campus facilities and systems suspended. We continue to monitor the situation and gather information as it becomes available.”

The VCU Athletics webpage where his employment was listed still shows up when searched but the page is unavailable upon attempting to open it.