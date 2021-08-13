VCU Police arrest driver wanted from hit-and-run that injured a cyclist

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — VCU Police have made an arrest in an ongoing hit-and-run case stemming from a July 27 incident that sent a cyclist to the hospital.

Jon’Tae Woods, 18, of Richmond, faces felony hit-and-run with personal injury and driving without a license charges after he hit the cyclist attempting to turn onto North Adams Street from Franklin Street near VCU’s Monroe Park Campus.

The cyclist’s injuries were minor, but Woods did not stop after making contact with the rider with his Nissan Rouge SUV.

If anyone has additional information regarding this incident, contact VCU Police at (804) 828-1234 or using the non-emergency line at (804) 828-1196.