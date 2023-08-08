RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man faces charges of felony sexual battery, obscene sexual display and obstruction of justice after an alleged incident on an elevator on Virginia Commonwealth University’s MCV Campus.

VCU Police are leading the investigation into the incident in which a man, Joshua Jones, 21, of Richmond, is believed to have walked into an elevator behind a person at the Clay Street Patient and Visitor Parking Deck on Tuesday, Aug. 1 just before 7 p.m. While in the elevator, the survivor of the alleged sexual battery told police Jones approached them from behind, rubbed against them and began breathing in their ear.

Police said Jones then walked out of the elevator on a different floor.

Jones was later arrested and charged with one count of felony sexual battery, one count of obscene sexual display and one count of obstruction of justice in connection to the sexual battery.

Anyone with information pertaining to this, or any crime, can contact the VCU Police Department 24/7. For emergencies, call 804-VCU-1234.

Students, faculty, staff and Richmond residents can download the free LiveSafe mobile safety app on a smartphone to submit tips, screenshots, photos and videos directly to VCU Police; tips are monitored 24/7. Tips can also be submitted to Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or on the P3 Tips mobile app; for more information, visit https://rvacrimestoppers.org/.