VCU Police looking for suspect linked to May vehicle theft

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — VCU Police said they are looking for a second suspect linked to a burglary and auto theft that took place last month.

Officials said the incident took place just after 3 a.m. on May 25 on the 700 block of W. Marshall Street. The victim reported an unknown person entered her apartment, took her car keys from her dress and then ran into the garage to take the vehicle.

While the vehicle has since been recovered, police said they determined entry into the residence was unlawful and considered burglary.

VCU police arrested one suspect charged in connection with the burglary and car theft. Abdel-Latif Salahuddin was taken into custody on VCU Police felony warrants for burglary and grand larceny on June 6. He was arraigned on the charges and is being held at the Richmond Justice Center with no bond.

Police are still looking for the second suspect. The person is wearing a black sweatshirt with graphics of a bear on it and text that either says “TRAD” or “TRAP.” Officials said the suspect was also wearing orange or red boots during the incident.

Here are photos of the suspect:

Anyone with information about this person is asked to call VCU Police at 804-828-1196.