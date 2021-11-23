VCU Police looking for three people linked to vehicle theft

VCU Police is asking for the public’s help identifying three people linked to a vehicle theft that took place Saturday afternoon. (Photo: VCU Police)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — VCU Police is asking for the public’s help identifying three people linked to a vehicle theft that took place Saturday afternoon.

Police say the theft occurred at 12:55 p.m. on Nov. 20, in the 900 block of W. Grace Street in the BB lot. The vehicle was recorded later that day on Royall Street near Richmond Highway.

Below is a picture of the suspects:

VCU Police is asking for the public’s help identifying three people linked to a vehicle theft that took place Saturday afternoon. (Photo: VCU Police)

Anyone who is able to identify the persons of interest is asked to contact Detective Darnell at darnellci@vcu.edu or 804-316-2268.