VCU Police officer charged with assault in connection to October incident

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Commonwealth University Police officer Polly F. Griffin is suspected of committing assault and battery while on-duty and in her uniform, according to Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin.

VCU Police confirmed with 8News that Griffin had been charged following a “potential assault” that occurred on Oct. 27.

VCU Police investigated the assault internally and confirmed with 8News that there was “evidence of potential misconduct.” It was after those findings that VCU Police referred the case to the Richmond Commonwealth Attorney’s Office.

According to VCU Police, the case was presented to a grand jury on Jan. 4 and Griffin was indicted. The police officer was arrested on Jan. 10, 2022.

According to a release from McEachin, Griffin was indicted by the grand jury last week for one count of assault and battery. The release explains that the charge is a misdemeanor and Griffin could face a maximum of 12 months in jail or a $2,500 fine if found guilty.

McEachin said that Griffin will be in circuit court tomorrow for an arraignment.