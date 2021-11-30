VCU police searching for assault suspect

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Commonwealth University Police Department is working to solve an aggravated assault that occurred Sunday on the university’s Monroe Park Campus.

According to VCU Police, a man was assaulted while entering a restaurant on West Grace Street just before 10 p.m.

The assault suspect entered the front of the restaurant and punched the man.

Police shared photos of the assault suspect and said if anyone sees him to call VCU Police at (804) 828-1234.. At the time of assault the suspect was wearing a dark-colored track suit and white sneakers.