This person of interest has been identified by VCU police in relation to a car theft Tuesday morning. (Photo: VCU Police)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — VCU police are searching for a “person of interest” suspected of stealing a car from a campus parking deck earlier this week.

According to police, the Jeep Compass was reported stolen on Tuesday, January 24 after the victim parked it in a garage near the medical campus in downtown Richmond.

Surveillance video revealed that it was stolen in the early morning hours, just after midnight, with the culprit first moving the car from the upper floor to the visitor’s deck, then returning an hour later to drive the car out of the garage.

Anyone who has information on the location of the Jeep, license plate ULR-4299, or the identity of the suspect is asked to call VCU Police at (804) 828-1196.