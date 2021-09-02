VCU Police searching for suspected bike thief

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The VCU Police Department is searching for a man suspected of stealing multiple bikes from the VCU Monroe Park campus and MCV Campus.

According to police, in total 7 bikes were stolen. There were four stolen on Aug. 30 and it was after this theft that police connected the suspect to two bikes stolen in June and one stolen in May.

Out of the seven thefts, five bikes were taken from the Monroe Park Campus and two were taken from MCV.

All of the stolen bikes had been locked but police warn they were locked with cable locks which can be cut through with bolt cutters.

Anyone with information can call (804) 828-1196.