VCU Police seek information on campus car theft

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It wasn’t exactly the crime of the century. VCU Police say they’re looking for information about a car theft that occurred on Sept. 24.

According to a campus alert issued on Oct. 4, someone found a key fob in a parking deck on the Medical College of Virginia campus and used it to locate the car. Then, around 11:53 a.m., they simply drove out of the deck.

Police were able to locate the car that same day – but they still haven’t made an arrest.

However, surveillance cameras did show a man detectives believe has information related to the crime.

(Photo courtesy of VCU PD)

He is considered a person of interest, and anyone with information is asked to call VCU PD at (804) 828-1196 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.