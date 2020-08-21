VCU Police seek persons of interest in vehicle theft

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Commonwealth University Police Department is seeking information about a vehicle theft that occurred at VCU’s West Broad Street Parking Deck around 5:00 a.m. this morning.

The VCU Police sent out a press release stating, a 2010 dark grey Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was stolen from the deck within an hour of being parked there. The police received a report of the theft around 8:30 a.m.

The vehicle can be identified by the license plate number JZL-9203 and by about 14 different stickers on the rear cab window. The stickers include including a large Raiders football decal, American and Irish flags, an RVA sticker and a Wu-Tang Clan logo.

The vehicle’s last known direction of travel was east on Franklin Street from Belvidere Street, according to the release. Two additional vehicles on the deck were also broken into.

Detectives are now looking for two individuals who are persons of interest in the theft.





The first person of interest is a male, approximately 20 to 30 years old. He has light brown hair and some facial hair and was wearing a blue Carolina “Tar Heels Championship” t-shirt, jeans and grey and white sneakers.





The second person of interest is a male, approximately 20 to 30 years old, and was wearing a grey t-shirt with a graphic, light colored baseball hat, a grey facemask, ripped light-fade jeans and black lace up shoes with white soles.

Police ask that anyone who believes that their vehicle was tampered with on Aug,21 at the parking deck to report their concerns to VCU Police.

Anyone with information about these incidents, or the individuals involved, is asked to call the VCU Police non-emergency line at (804) 828-1196 or to send in tips on the LiveSafe app. Tips can also be submitted to Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or on the P3 Tips mobile app; for more information, visithttp://www.crimestoppersrichmondvirginia.com/.

